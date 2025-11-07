Obituary: Louis Anthony Tebeau

Louis Anthony “Tony” Tebeau, born in St. Louis, passed away at the age of 85 in his home in Ulm, MT surrounded by his family and friends on October 29, 2025.

At 17, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea as a Counter Intelligence Specialist E4 with the 33rd Support Battalion. Later, he was transferred to Fort Lewis, WA and continued living in Washington for 52 years until fulfilling his dream to move to Montana.

A competitive trap shooter, avid hunter, fisherman, and historian, Tony dearly loved Montana. He was known for regularly giving tours of Montana’s best to visiting friends and family. His story telling spanned both factual and historical points, as well as his own brand of creative tall tales.

He felt honored that Montana accepted him as one of their own. Tony never met a stranger.

Tony is survived by his wife Sandee, his two children, Tami and Bryan, from his marriage to his late wife Susan, and his four grandchildren, Jackson, Grant, Lee and Jessica, as well as a vast extended family whom he loved very much.

Due to his military service, Tony will be interred in the Custer National Cemetery.

A memorial service is being planned for September 2026 in Big Sandy, MT.

