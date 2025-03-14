Obituary: Lucille Marie Krajacich

Lucille Marie Krajacich, 77, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away March 5, 2025. Lucille was born on October 9, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana.

She attended grade school at St. Gerard's Catholic School and graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1965. Pursuing her passion for deaf education, she earned a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Montana State University in 1968, and a Master’s in Education for the Deaf at Smith College in 1970. She started her teaching career at the Clarke School for the Deaf in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Lucille returned to Great Falls in 1972, and joined the faculty of the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind (MSDB). She moved into a Supervising Teacher role in 1973, became Principal of the Hearing Department in 1979, Principal of both Hearing Impaired and Visually Impaired from 1984-1988, and served as the Acting Superintendent for one year. After her 27-year career at MSDB, she led the At-Risk Department at North Middle School until her retirement in 2013.

Lucille was passionate about the power of education, once writing “Education is the tool society gives its children so that they may achieve on a professional and personal basis.” She carried this belief throughout her career, continuing to support organizations for underserved student populations and students with disabilities. She was an equally dedicated sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend, leaving a legacy of her love across generations. She was a pillar of strength and support for countless friends.

Survivors include brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Linda Krajacich and their children, Danielle Offerdahl (Alex), Jeff Krajacich, and Ben Krajacich (Shifra Goldenberg); sister, Betty Cook and her children, Kevin Freeman-Cook (Lisa), Brian Cook (Annie Roberts), Carrie Guthrie (James), and Bethany Cook Grothe (Greg Grothe). She is also survived by ten much loved great-nieces and nephews, Natalie, Quin, and Zachary Offerdahl; Lev Krajacich; Rachel and Katelyn Freeman-Cook; Allison and Valerie Cook; and Nora and Gillian Grothe.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.