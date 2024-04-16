Obituary: Marc A. “Lizzard” Shane

Marc A. “Lizzard” Shane, 63, passed away suddenly on April 5, 2024. Marc was born May 9, 1960, to David and Shirley Shane in Great Falls, MT. He grew up on his family farm just north of Great Falls and attended school in town, graduating from C.M. Russell High School in 1978.

In 1985, Marc joined the Great Falls Ski Patrol at Showdown. He earned numerous awards and honors including Outstanding Patroller in 2002 and a National Appointment in 2005 for his service on the slopes. After 27 years, he retired from patrolling to dedicate more time to his children and never missed any of their events.

Marc was a skilled machinist and mechanic. He began fabricating parts for the machines at World Wide Press in 1988. While working there, he met Rachel Pachek and they married in 1993. He then returned to work on his family farm full-time. Together they raised three children, Maggie, Annie, and David. He was a strong advocate for Montana Farmers Union and their educational program, where he attended, worked, and would send his children.

In 2010, he followed in both his grandfather and father’s footsteps and was elected to the Cascade Conservation District’s board. He served as their treasurer for 8 years and remained on the board until he passed.

Marc is survived by his parents, David and Shirley Shane; children, Maggie (Cooper) Spicher, Annie Shane, and David Shane; sisters, Tara (Larry Robinson) Estes, Darci Shane, and Karel Shane; three grandchildren, Daniel, Janie, and Beau; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A dedication mass will be held at the University of Providence Library on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will follow the dedication mass at the Cascade Conservation District at 3:00 p.m. There will also be a Sunday Gathering at the Pit Stop on Sunday, April 21, 2024, between 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

