Obituary: Marcia Cook

Marcia Cook passed away April 3, 2024, in Great Falls, Mt with her sister Claudia by her side. She is now in heaven with her husband, Jim Cook, her mom Alta, her sisters Leona and Myra and brother Bill.

Marcia was born in Montana. She moved to California and married Jim Cook. They had 4 kids, Krystena, Robben, Max and James. They then moved to Rapid City SD to spend more time with the grandkids and great grand kids. Mom spent the last 2 years in Great Falls Montana with her sister Claudia.

Always happy, supportive and a wonderful listener. Never missed a great sale or garage sale. Deadwood trips were her ultimate adventures. She was able to fulfill her goal of a cruise with her great friends, Deb and Barb and she made it to 80 like she wanted!!!

She is survived by her sister Claudia and brother Don. She is also survived by her kids, Krys, Robben, Max and James. Her 11 grandkids, Elizabeth, Tristen, Samuel, Chrystena, Elijah, Amanda, Victorea, Robert Anthony, Ricky and Richard. She also has 11 great grandbabies, Jocelyn, Christian, Tyriel, Keaton, Sateen, Nikoly, Berkley, Bethany, Calvin and Chrystal.

