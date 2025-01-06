Obituary: Marco Arsene Demers

Marc “Marco” Arsene Demers, 76, passed away January 3, 2025 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT from COPD and congestive heart failure.

He was born December 2, 1948 in Dover, NH the 4th of 5 children to Roland Demers Sr. and Laurence Bouchard. Marco grew up in a loving French/Canadian household. He often spoke of his grandmother, who was blind, living with them. Marco would take her to the movies and translate into French what was being said.

The mischievous side of his boyhood caused him to borrow his grandmother’s glass eye from her bedside table and glue it to his forehead to get a reaction out of his classmates. Marco also talked about his mother tying him with a line to the clothesline so he would stay nearby, yet he managed to unhook himself and walk to the movie theater where the attendant would regularly let him in free of charge.

After attending St. Charles Catholic School, Horne Street School, and Dover High School, Marco joined the U.S. Army in 1965 at the age of 17, serving in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne.

Marco married Lynn Miller in 1967. Lynn had a son, Chris Tsoronis, who Marco loved as his own. The 10 year union also welcomed two children, Matthew and Heather. The family lived in DeLand, FL for a time where Jack Eckerd, owner of Eckerd Drugs, took Marco under his wing and taught him pharmaceutical sales.

His next adventure would bring him to the “Happiest Place on Earth.” Being a part of the Grand Opening of Walt Disney World in Orlando in 1971 was a highlight of his life. He talked fondly of Glenn Campbell and being in charge of his hairspray in addition to captaining the Admiral Joe Fowler riverboat.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.