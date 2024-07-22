Obituary: Marcus Alan Johnson

Marcus Alan Johnson, 86, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, physician, and friend, passed away on June 21, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 7, 1937, to Marvin and Helen Johnson of Plainview, Nebraska. He was the eldest of three children.

Marc attended Carlton College and followed in his father's footsteps into the medical profession, graduating from the University of Nebraska Medical School in 1963. In 1962, he married Miriam Volk, also of Plainview, and they were blessed with three children: Monica Schulz, Mike Johnson, and Marci Smith. Marc later married Mary Ellen Longin in 1994, expanding his family and finding joy in all of his children and grandchildren.

After medical school, Marc completed residencies in Family Practice and General Surgery in San Bernardino, California, from 1963 to 1967. He then served with dedication at Crow Agency for the Indian Health Service before settling in Choteau, Montana, where he practiced privately and alternated as Chief of Staff at Teton Medical Center from 1969 to 1988. In 1988, Marc moved to Great Falls, Montana, continuing to serve patients from both Teton and Cascade County until his retirement at age 70 in 2007. Even after he moved to Great Falls, he continued to serve as Medical Director of the Teton Nursing Home until 2015.

Throughout his career, Marc was deeply involved in professional organizations and contributed prolific community service. He was a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians for over 50 years including a term as President of the Academy. His service also included 40 years (1974 to 2014) as a member Montana Medical Association for whom he also served a presidency term. He dedicated many years to the Federal Aviation Administration as Medical Examiner (1978 to 2008) and 21 years (1991-2012) to the Board of Health for Cascade County Health Department.

Marc and Mary Ellen enjoyed 30 years of happiness and adventure, especially with family. They relished taking in grandchildren’s activities and engaging in family festivities. They loved the 4th of July in Choteau and making time for adventures – visiting family in Alaska, relaxing beachside at their timeshare in Cabo, rafting the Salmon River, sailing through the British Virgin Islands, and cruising to the Panama Canal. Their years together overflow with wonderful memories.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.