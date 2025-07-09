Obituary: Margaret Caroline Wilkes

Margaret Jorgensen Wilkes passed away July 4th, 2025, after a brief illness in Great Falls, MT. Born September 26th, 1944, to L. Kenneth “Ken” Jorgensen and Mary Kuntz in Great Falls, MT.

She grew up on the westside near the fairgrounds while the area was still mostly farm fields and prairie.

Graduating in 1962 from Great Falls High School, she would walk many miles to school from her rural home.

She married her husband E.R (Ray) Wilkes in 1963 and they made their home in Great Falls raising a family of boys, Terry (Deena) Wilkes of Great Falls, MT and Bradley (Lisa) Wilkes of Willison, ND.

Margaret worked varies jobs over the years, most notably as an office manager for Tom Rabe at State Farm Insurance.

After leaving the Insurance business she joined her husband Ray in their Trucking Business for many years driving coast to coast with him until his Death in 1997.

She is survived by her sons, Terry and Bradley Wilkes; 4 grandchildren, Christina Savaglio, Michelle Wilkes, Brian Wilkes, Cody Wilkes; and 7 great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.