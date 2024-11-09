Obituary: Margaret Mabel Julie Ellis Swisher

Margaret Ellis Swisher passed away peacefully November 2 in Great Falls MT at 85 years of age. She was born July 6, 1939 to Sidney Ellis and Edith (Murton) Ellis in Norwich, England.

She met Kenneth Swisher while he was stationed in England and in 1974 she moved to the USA with her young son where she and Ken Married.

They lived Briefly in Minot, ND before making Great Falls their permanent home.

Margaret worked as a travel agent for many years where she met many people and made some lifelong friends. She loved animals, especially her pet dogs.

She is survived by her son Dale (Tina) Ellis; grandson Taylor (Kassey) Ellis; great grandchildren Luka and Charlotte Ellis, all of Great Falls. She is also survived by her brother Clifford Ellis of Lingwood England and also nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.