Obituary: Margaret "Marge" Mary Meier

Margaret “Marge” Mary Meier, aged 96, passed away on January 15, 2025, in Peace Hospice. She was born at the family home on December 4, 1928, in Traill County, North Dakota to Victor John and Otilda (Ethen) von Ruden.

Margaret attended a one-room grade school and graduated from high school in Mayville, North Dakota. She went on to attend nursing school in Grand Forks. After graduating, she moved to Devils Lake where she met her future husband, Leo. They were married for 62 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish, PCCW, a homemaker's group, and rosary makers. She was an avid reader. She also enjoyed knitting, cross stitching, and bowling.

She is survived by her children, Irene Meier, Paul (Carolyn) Meier, Lawrence (Kathy) Meier, Dianne Meier, Theresa Meier, and Jeffery (Georgi-Anna) Meier; grandchildren, Joseph (Val) Meier, Katie Meier, Mathew Meier, Patrick (Susan) McQueen, Jakob Meier, Lukas Meier, and Sara (Jake) Paliwoda: great-grandchildren, Jeidyn McQueen, Coulter McQueen, Marie Meier, and Dominic Meier; and a brother, Bernard von Ruden.

A memorial service will take place on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

