Obituary: Margery Annette Schlereth

Margery Annette Schlereth, 79, passed away on March 24, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Schlereth for almost 57 years of marriage. Born on January 17, 1946, Margery was a graduate of Great Falls High School.

She built a career in banking and later worked at Blue Cross, where her intelligence and dedication were evident. Margery was known for her sharp wit, kindness, and unwavering love for her family. She found joy in traveling and cherished time spent with her loved ones. Her deep affection for animals and appreciation for life’s simple pleasures were evident in her long walks and the warmth she shared with those around her.

She is survived by her oldest son, Todd Schlereth, and his wife, Deana; grandson, Kyler Schlereth and his wife, Brooke; and their soon-to-arrive son, Callum. Her youngest son, Troy Schlereth, and his wife, Christy, also survive her, along with grandchildren, Mackenzee Schlereth, Eddie Sigala, Kevin and Natalie, Caylie and Brandon, and Karissa and Cody. Margery’s great-grandchildren Sunny, Grayson, Oakley Ryan, Kinsley, Maverick, and Harlow, Easton, Summer, and Chase will carry forward her legacy of love. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Schmauch and his wife, Deann of Utah; and her twin sister, Margaret Tuss of Arizona.

A celebration of life will take place in May, with details to be announced at a later date.

The family extends their gratitude to Peace Hospice and Sletten Cancer Center for their compassionate care. Margery’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.