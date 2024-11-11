Obituary: Margery Jane (Carpenter) Kuhn

Margery Jane (Carpenter) Kuhn (Gma) was born on June 14, 1939, in Greeley, Colorado to Okly and Mildred Carpenter. Her siblings were James Carpenter and Faye Stevenson. She married Rodney Carlysle Kuhn on May 18, 1957. They were married for 51 years until he went home to heaven on August 18, 2008.

Marge and Rod began their lives in Salina, Kansas where Rod served in the U.S. Air Force. They had four daughters, Rodena Jane, Teresa Marie, Patricia Lynn, and Viki Ilene. They liked to joke that each was a souvenir of all the places the Air Force took them. They used to say “do you know why we have four daughters? Because we didn’t want five.” The Air Force brought them to Great Falls in 1967 where they bought a house and retired. They began attending Fairview Baptist Church in 1979 and became an integral part of the church.

Margery worked for 35 years in food service, waitressing, and running the grill room at the Meadowlark Country Club and the Hideout Café. She led Girl Scouts and Brownies and was the president of the PTA at Longfellow Elementary School for several years which started the tradition of Rod dressing as Santa Claus. When they joined Fairview, many families were blessed by Santa and Mrs. Claus coming to visit. She was diligent in bringing homemade treats including her famous fudge. She loved Christmas and worked hard to make it special. She was a tax professional for forty years and blessed many by doing their taxes for next to nothing and even kept some people out of jail.

Marge, as a long-time member of Fairview Baptist Church, became the financial secretary and worked at Treasure State Academy for a few years. Financially, she wasn’t a rich woman, but she was rich in love and care for others and in sharing whatever she had. She was without pretense. What you saw was what you got! Great Falls is filled with people that were touched by her kindness in one way or another and her legacy reaches across the U.S. and around the world.

Marge is survived by her daughters, Dena (Bob) Smith, Teresa (Todd) Andrews, Patricia (Bill) Himmelberg, and Viki (Scott) Johnson; eight grandchildren, Rob (Wendy) Smith, Rick (Roxie) Smith, Gary Andrews, Joe (Cristina) Himmelberg, Katie (Austin) Brooks, Bo (Michelle) Johnson, Blaze (Becca) Johnson, Josh Johnson; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.