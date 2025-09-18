Obituary: Mariam Elizabeth Balzarini

Mariam “Mel” was born on 8/20/1936 in Nebraska. She was the middle child of 3. The family moved to Seattle Washington, where Mel spent the rest of her young life. She moved to Great Falls Montana as a young adult. She met and married her best friend Pete Balzarini in 1971!! She and Pete spent 54 wonderful years together, raising 3 children in Simms Montana!

Mel was always making friends anywhere she went. She had a spunky personality and a zest for life. Some refer to her as a rascal! She delivered the Great Falls Tribune for over 20 years in Simms and surrounding areas. She also bartended in the local taverns, and she truly enjoyed connecting with people.

Mel was always thinking of other people. She often organized benefits and fundraisers for local folks who were in need of help. She loved being able to give back to others, it gave her so much joy.

Best story about Mel. When living in the Simms house, Mel cooked a pot roast. She put it on the stove to cook, and then went outside to help her neighbors. Pete later received a call from the Simms Volunteer fire department that smoke was coming out the Balzarini home. Dinner was ruined for the night and the house smelled of smoke for some time, but otherwise all was fine. Mel was nominated for “Cook of the Month” in the Sun River Valley newspaper!!

Mel’s surviving children (John Balzarini, Denise Balzarini and Lynne Staigmiller) are grateful for all of the wonderful things she gave them. She sacrificed herself to make sure her children were loved and cared for. She was a loving Mother and she will be greatly missed. She is now with the Lord and free of pain. We envision her smiling, telling jokes, and loving every minute in heaven. She will finally get to meet Robert Redford.

