Obituary: Marie Elizabeth (Reed) Loch

Marie Elizabeth (Reed) Loch, aged 90, of Dutton, MT died of respiratory heart failure on Thursday, April 18,2024, on the same date that her sweetheart Bunks passed away in 2013. She had been at Park Place, Great Falls, MT recuperating from a fall.

Marie was born in Whitefish, MT to Lawrence and Cathern (Bunner) Reed on October 29, 1933. Her family lived above their family owned/operated grocery in Whitefish. She attended and graduated from Whitefish schools. Marie then started studies at Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA for a Biology Pre-med Med Tech degree. There she met Bunks who also was in science classes and sang in Glee Club. Marie married Frank Loch Jr. in Whitefish on July 2, 1955.

They resided in Great Falls while Bunks finished his degree at the College of Great Falls and they welcomed their first child, Fran. They then moved permanently to the Dutton Loch family homestead and seven more children were born: Tom, Gretchen, Aug, Pete, Nick, Betsy, and Casey.

Marie was active in many community affairs including, swim team mom, boys’ baseball, Fun Day events, school band booster and sports mom, room mother, 4-H leader, Dutton Recreation Complex, and chauffeur (even though she never had a driver’s license).

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.