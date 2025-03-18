Obituary: Marietta Ann (Kuehl) Benton

On the evening of Wednesday March 12th, 2025, Marietta Benton, loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend to many, left this world. She passed away in her sleep at the Benefis Peace Hospice, surrounded by her grandchildren and friends, after fighting cancer on and off for ten years. She lived until age 79.

Her family and friends will hold her funeral on Saturday, March 22nd at 10:15AM. All who knew and loved her are welcome to join and honor her memory at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

Marietta has a beautiful family who are all still here, including her husband Shane Benton, her sister Theresa Kuehl, two cousins Cole and Larissa Benton, a niece Cindy Wallace, her daughter Katheryne Levin, a stepson Louis Benton, three granddaughters Alex and Louisa Levin and Murron Traxel, three grandsons Nino, Louis, and Jorge Benton, and a grandson in law Nathan Traxel, from all across the United States. She also leaves behind a little calico cat she called Poppy, who she cared for very much.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York as Marietta Ann Kuehl to the children of German immigrants, where she grew up and later went to school and to her first job at the Equitable Life Insurance Company, which has since changed its name.

She lived in New York until marrying her true love, Shane Benton, and travelled across the country with him and their daughter, Katheryne, as Shane was transferred often while serving in the military. She has lived in many interesting places including Brooklyn, Long Island, and Buffalo NY, Harrisburg PA, Charleston WV, and Great Falls MT. Her heart always belonged in Brooklyn, no matter where she went, although she loved her family more than any place.

The couple finally settled in Great Falls, Montana where they spent the rest of their retirement together.

During the last twenty years of her life, Marietta and Shane raised their oldest granddaughter, and later their other two granddaughters as well.

In the spring and summer, she spent as much time as she could in her garden, and enjoyed planting gorgeous flowers and vegetables for her and her family to enjoy, as well as the variety of birds, bees, and other insects that would visit the yard.

On many of her birthdays, she and her husband and oldest granddaughter would go to the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness and spend time out in the trees and grass near the river.

While she was younger, Marietta, her husband, and her daughter, drove across the country to visit many other places in nature and American landmarks as well.

She took a special interest in preserving her family’s ancestral records and their deep, interesting history, and in her honor, her granddaughter will be continuing that tradition.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.