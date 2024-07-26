Obituary: Marion Lorraine (Heisler) Timmerman

After 88 years of faithful and loving service, Marion Timmerman was called home by our Lord on July 22, 2024. She was born on February 2, 1936, to Eva (Steffen) and Bernard Heisler in Anamoose, ND. The Heisler family moved to Great Falls when Marion was ten.

She graduated from Great Falls Central High School in 1953. Marion followed her older sister, Betty, to the Columbus Nursing School. The skills and knowledge she learned would last a lifetime, as becoming a nurse unlocked her true gift in life, caring deeply for others.

Marion met Frank Timmerman on a blind date set up by mutual friends. The farmer and the nurse quickly realized what they shared was special and they married in 1959. They moved into a newly constructed home a mile West of the original Timmerman homestead, where they welcomed three children.

She loved serving as a farm wife, gardening, baking, and welcoming friends into her home. Sewing and quilting were her favorite hobbies, although she did find time for the daily crossword puzzles. She was a cathecist at Guardian Angel Parish in Power and a friend to all, taking care of neighbors and continuing to apply her caring nursing skills when called upon.

Marion is survived by her children, Patty (Mark) Reagor and Dan Timmerman; six grandchildren, Autumn Myers, Ashley Bybee, A.S. Reagor, Bridger Timmerman, Savannah Emmons, and Brooklyn Timmerman; six great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Cathy) Heisler; sister-in-law, Anne Heisler; and many nieces and nephews.

