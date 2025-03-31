Obituary: Marla Curry Meyers

Marla Curry Meyers, aged 79, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away unexpectedly from a health complication on March 26, 2025. She was born on October 25, 1945, in Deadwood, South Dakota, to Marjorie Keith and Ralph Curry. Marla spent her early years on a ranch in Ekalaka, Montana, in Carter County, where she learned the values of hard work and family that would define her life.

Marla attended a one-room country school before completing high school in Ekalaka. She pursued higher education at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, where she earned a degree in Microbiology. Marla also completed a year-long internship in medical technology in Sacramento, California, which launched her career in healthcare. Her first job as a medical technologist was at a hospital in Great Falls, Montana.

At the age of 21, Marla contracted the Hong Kong Flu, which left her with paralyzed vocal cords, affecting her breathing throughout her life. Despite this challenge, Marla’s resilience and strength never faltered. In Great Falls, she met her future husband, Ronald Meyers, during her first week in town in January 1969. They were married on August 9, 1969, just eight months later. The two shared 54 years of marriage, filled with love and adventure, living in various places, including Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, where their daughter, Colleen, was born in 1971. After two years, they returned stateside to F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, Wyoming, then Rapid City, SD, Tooele, UT, where their son, Brian, was born, and finally, Great Falls, MT. Wherever they lived, Marla continued her career as a medical technologist, working in hospital labs.

Marla’s life was deeply enriched by her family. She was the proud mother of Colleen Mannix and Brian (Janet) Meyers, and a beloved grandmother to Jacob and Joshua Mannix, Declan and Kenadie Habenreiser, and Andrew and Emily Meyers. Marla cherished her relationship with her grandchildren and found great joy in spending time with them, whether attending their activities, teaching them new things, baking, or simply enjoying each other’s company.

In addition to her family, Marla had many passions. She was an active member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and enjoyed photography, filming, and editing videos. She and Ron shared a special love for trains—Ron was passionate about them, and Marla, over the years, grew to appreciate them, even attending train shows together every year. Marla also enjoyed bowling, whether competing in leagues or bowling for fun with family and friends. She was always up for a friendly challenge and took pride in her skill on the lanes. Marla also spent much time helping to remodel and decorate the homes they lived in over the years, transforming each house into a warm and inviting home.

Marla is survived by her identical twin sister, Margie (Art) Jacobsen; her brother, Kim Curry; her daughter, Colleen Mannix; her son, Brian (Janet) Meyers; and her grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Mannix, Declan and Kenadie Habenreiser, and Andrew and Emily Meyers. She is also survived by her dear friends, Dennis and Mary Knaup, as well as many cherished cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Margorie Curry; her sister, Roberta Sue Curry; and her husband, Ronald Meyers.

Please join us in honoring Marla’s life at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, located at 1410 13th Street South, Great Falls, Montana, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. We invite family and friends to gather and reminisce, sharing cherished memories and stories. Following the service, a light reception will be held at the Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room. The service will also be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

