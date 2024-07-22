Obituary: Marlys Ann Mustad

Marlys Ann Mustad, 82, of Great Falls and formerly of Glasgow, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Marlys was born in Benson, Minnesota on February 20, 1942, to Willie and Crescentia (Casper) Olson.

She completed high school and went on to get an associate’s degree. Once she received her degree, she continued on to nurses’ training. She started out as a nurse’s aide. She went to work at the Columbus Hospital where she was an LPN. She worked in OB and Pediatrics for a number of years until she married Bob Mustad from Glasgow. They made their home in Glasgow until his death in 2007. She then moved to Great Falls.

She was a member and the Sacristan for St. Raphael Catholic Church while she was in Glasgow. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Great Falls.

Marlys was a member the Laura Rebecca Lodge, Valley County Extension Homemakers Club, and the Sunnyside Golf Course all in Glasgow. As well as golfing, she also enjoyed cross country skiing, and was known as a pool shark in her younger years.

She is survived by her sisters, LuAnn Hilton of Great Falls and Jan Taylor of Guy, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

