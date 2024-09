Martha E. Ameline Great Falls, 91 years old, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024, also at Hillcrest with burial to follow at Choteau Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be shared on the O'Connor Funeral Home website.