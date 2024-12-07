Obituary: Martha Lea Kennedy

The world was never the same after the birth of Martha Pounds and will never be the same without her. Martha passed away on December 5. 2024, at Peace Hospice surrounded by her loved ones after a long and hard-fought battle with multiple myeloma.

She was born in Los Angeles, California to Chuck and Carol Pounds on March 12, 1958. After graduating in 1976 from Trona High School she married her high school sweetheart Kory Kennedy on June 26 that same year.

Anyone who knew Martha knows how her family was her life. She and Kory had three children that gave them a run for their money! Keisha (Reggie) Sutton, David (Lindsey), and John. She was “Nana” to four grandchildren who adored her, Kyler Kennedy, Belle Murphy, Braxton and Colton Kennedy, and her loyal French Bulldog, Grace, who was by her side until the end. She is also survived by her sisters, Sharon, Linda, and Nancy (quit fighting, Linda and Nancy)!

During her years of employment, Martha could crunch numbers with the best of them. She was very meticulous and a perfectionist in every way. She was an administrative assistant with the Ulm school district, CFO at the Great Falls Housing Authority, and an internal auditor at Montana Credit Union (her most loved job)! Her upbeat personality and wit brought joy to every place that she worked.

She was a pillar to her family and community and would not want anyone to miss a beat in life mourning her passing. She lived to be happy and spread joy to everyone who was lucky enough to be blessed by her presence. God has gained one special angel.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at the Great Falls Church of Christ.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.