Obituary: Martin Mariano Baca

Martin Baca was born in Billings, MT, April 19, 1962, to Micheal W. Baca and Ada M. Smith. He was raised in Billings and attended school at Billings Senior High School.

In his early years, Martin found happiness spending time with his grandma Irene, his sister Valarie, and his family including his aunts and cousins.

Following closely in his father’s footsteps, Martin had a passion for playing the guitar and creating with his hands.

He built a career out of sharing his talent with others, performing with his guitar and singing for audiences no matter the size, in bands like the Blues Exchange and Junkyard Guitars. His voice could bring joy to those blessed enough to hear it and feel the soul he carried.

Martin had a huge heart and would offer a helping hand wherever it was needed often helping his loving friend Velma around her properties. Martin enjoyed the simple life living in his caravan and had a love for food cooked over a fire and a cold drink.

He spent his time making music, working on his caravan, wood working, drawing, or painting. His hobbies were bringing his guitar along to take in the great outdoors that Montana has to offer, often going camping, fishing, or spending time at Crow Agency. Martin will be long remembered for his love of life and music.

Grateful for having shared his life are his many friends and close family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mike and Irene Baca, his father, Micheal (Bill, Pops) Baca, and sister Valarie Baca.