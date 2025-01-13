Obituary: Marvin Smith

More than an uncle. Marvin Smith was born on February 10, 1951, to Harold and Rosella Smith. He was the youngest of 14 children. He is survived by his brother, John Smith. Marvin has three surviving children, Hope, Steve, and Heather Smith. He lost his daughter, Christy Smith, in her adult years. Marvin has many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Marvin was married to Janice Richardson. He did his best to be a family man. He was by no means a religious man, yet he had a big heart. He loved his family and people. There were difficult times along the way. He had a marriage with many trials. Marvin’s nickname was Spike. He loved Snicker bars, Pepsi, and was the greatest uncle ever. He took his family, nieces, Cindy, and Debbie to drive in movies, the Mall, the Fair, Zandy’s Drive-In for $.25 hamburgers and fries. Even his dog, Hobo, feasted on Zandy’s specials. He brought his family to all of Mother Phyllis’s holiday dinners. Dinners were filled with the best food, prayers, time for love and laughter, and memories to forever treasure.

Marvin was an amazing man, a true survivor. He worked hard for a living and was a member of the labor union. He was a highway flagger, pipe liner, oil rig worker, and ditch digger. He had little education, yet he rose far above this as many others in Marvin’s family of 14 did.

Marvin was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He loved fishing, camping, and the great outdoors. It was said, “he was the first to invent tailgate cooking.” He should have put a patent on this passion of his. He enjoyed living life in his camper. As he became older, Spike decided to get an apartment to call home. He suffered a stroke later in life. He survived and returned to his family he dearly loved. His grandchildren love old grandpa, Spike, as many others do too.

Most important to mention, Spike went to Apantau, a Christian retreat. He listened and learned. He stayed the entire weekend. He walked down the Chapel aisle in complete surrender to receive his cross of grace and forgiveness. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is forgive yourself. He stayed close by his daughter, Hope, at times helping her in his later years. He had found family with her family. He spent time at the Rainbow Retirement facility, Hosanna House, Benefis Hospital, Grandview, and his last stop being Park Place. He told the family he really liked the home cooked meals at the Hosanna House. It felt like home there.

He always found time to help others. He took the time to teach his niece, Debbie, to drive, as she was 36 years old, and he wanted to help. He asked for little for his act of bravery. He stayed until her license was received. Through the years, he would ask when she was going to complete the program and learn to drive on the highway. Little did he know that this act of kindness and encouragement would help his niece to drive out of captivity and into freedom. She was soon offered a full-time job working as activity personnel with the elderly.

What a privilege and honor to write just a chapter of Marvin’s life. He lived life the best he knew how, and he picked up the cross along the way. He is with his family in heaven, and he is free at last. Deborah Lawrence said he was the father she never knew, and for this, she thanks him.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.