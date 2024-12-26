Obituary: Mary Ann Ford

Mary Ann Ford 1948-2024 Mary Ann Ford passed away on December 9th, 2024. She was born on January I 9th, 1948 in Devil's Lake, ND to Richard and Evelyn Ford. Shortly after she was born, they moved to Great Falls.

In her teenage years, Mary Ann worked at the family business, Ford's Drive In, as a cashier and server. After graduating from Great Falls High School, she moved to California. Eventually she settled in Modesto, CA and attended Modesto Jr College. She worked for the County of Stanislaus as a clerk and social worker for over a decade.

She moved back to Great Falls in the mid 1980's. Years later, she moved to Choteau, MT followed by Conrad, where she lived the remaining years of her life.

She liked to host parties with friends and go out to socialize. Reading, watching movies, camping, and shopping were some of her favorite activities. Mary Ann really enjoyed the Christmas holiday. She was an exceptional gift wrapper and loved giving gifts.

She is survived by her son, Dustin (Shanon), and her three grandchildren.

