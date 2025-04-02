Obituary: Judith (Judy) Mae Johnson

Judith (Judy) M. Johnson passed away on March 15th, 2025, in Great Falls, MT, at the age of 76.

Judy was born on May 26th, 1948, to Einar Engebretson and Lorraine (Huddleston) Engebretson in Bagley, MN, where she resided until 1971. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, creating doll clothes, designing greeting cards, drawings, and making clay sculptured bears, which she would enter during the State Fair.

She married Clifford Johnson, but unfortunately, they later separated. Throughout her life, she accomplished many things, including receiving a plaque for her 40 years of exhibiting at the Great Falls State Fair, where she would offer her homemade goodies and crafts. She also received a plaque from Goodwill for 10 years of dedicated service.

After her time at Goodwill, Judy spent a few years working at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. Prior to her work at the thrift stores, she served as a kitchen assistant at the R&R Restaurant and Casino.

A few of Judy's favorite activities included going to Gibson Park to feed the ducks and watching movies with her son, Patrick. She also enjoyed road trips to Fort Benton and Monarch, MT, where she would have picnics with her family and friends. Judith will be deeply missed, and her memories will be cherished by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Patrick Johnson; sisters Arlys Skarison (Bagley, MN) and Ellen Strand (Clearwater, MN); brother David (Marty) Engebretson (Dayton, MN); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Einar Engebretson and Lorraine (Huddleston) Engebretson; her husband, Clifford Johnson; and her brother, Steven Engebretson.

