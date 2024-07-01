Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Warner

Mary Elizabeth Warner, 78, of Great Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at Peace Hospice surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Mary was born on October 12, 1945 to Robert and Elizabeth Harold Wilson. Mary attended Great Falls schools. On May 26, 1961, she married the love of her life, Gary Leroy Warner in Fort Benton, MT. From this union came their 2 boys; Gary Christopher “Chris” and Richard Curtis “Rick”. They renewed their vows in 1999. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999 and was given 1 1/2 years life expectancy; she was blessed to survive 25 more years cancer free. Sadly, in November, 2023 her cancer returned.

Mary and Gary lived in Great Falls until 1972. After that, they purchased land at Hardy Creek, where they built their home and swimming pool. They also wintered in Yuma, AZ for 20 years.

Early on, Mary worked as a waitress for many years at A & W, Jack Club, and Red Lion/Black Angus. Later she worked along side her husband in the carpet installation business. Above all, Mary loved taking care of her family. Outside of her family Mary enjoyed line dancing, pinochle and her garden. She loved her classes at the Peak and that is where she met her most precious best friends. They would “celebrate” their birthdays by having lunch at Sam’s Club.

Mary is survived by her sons, Chris Warner (Dori Koziel) and Rick Warner both of GF; sisters, Connie Kimmet (Mickey) of Shelby, MT and Margaret A. Bourg of GF; 3 grandchildren, Cory and Chris Kravik of GF, and Ashley Reichenbach (Noah) of Buckeye, AZ; 5 great grandchildren, Kayden, Marlee, Austin, Melanie and Scarlett; sister-in-laws, Raylene Rein (Jon) and Sue Swingley (Dave) and brother-in-law. Terry A. Warner; along with numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved fur babies, Zoey and Buffy.

