Obituary: Mary "Francie" (Francisco) Reiss

Mary “Francie” (Francisco) Reiss aged 73, passed away on November 29, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on January 21, 1952, in Anaconda, Montana.

Mary worked for the Air Force Exchange for 34 years, all over the world. She spent 7 years in England and Germany.

She was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed spending her time shopping and traveling the world.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Reiss of Great Falls, Montana; son, Nick (Sara) Reiss of Great Falls; sister, Kathy Francisco; brother, Dewey Francisco; 4 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Mary was preceded in death by sister, Julie Francisco and her parents, Julia and Dewey Francisco.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.