Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Mary "Francie" (Francisco) Reiss

January 21, 1952 — November 29, 2025
Mary "Francie" (Francisco) Reiss January 21, 1952 — November 29, 2025
Family Photo
Mary "Francie" (Francisco) Reiss<br/>January 21, 1952 — November 29, 2025
Mary "Francie" (Francisco) Reiss January 21, 1952 — November 29, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Mary “Francie” (Francisco) Reiss aged 73, passed away on November 29, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on January 21, 1952, in Anaconda, Montana.

Mary worked for the Air Force Exchange for 34 years, all over the world. She spent 7 years in England and Germany.

She was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed spending her time shopping and traveling the world.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Reiss of Great Falls, Montana; son, Nick (Sara) Reiss of Great Falls; sister, Kathy Francisco; brother, Dewey Francisco; 4 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Mary was preceded in death by sister, Julie Francisco and her parents, Julia and Dewey Francisco.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App