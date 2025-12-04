Obituary: Mary Isabel Embleton

Mary Isabel Chesney Embleton, 90, passed peacefully in her sleep on November 22, 2025. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sun River Methodist Church.

Mary was born on April 7, 1935, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Linton White Chesney and Myrtle Alice (Stoddard) Chesney. In 1940, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana, where her father began working for Home Oil Company, later Phillips Petroleum. Mary attended Whittier School before the family moved again in 1950 to Spokane, Washington, where her father continued his career with Phillips. Mary graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and went on to attend Washington State University in Pullman.

Mary met the love of her life, Maurice “Moe” Embleton, at Montana State University. The two married on April 22, 1956. After Moe completed his studies in 1957, they moved to Renton, Washington, where he began his career with The Boeing Company and Mary worked as a part-time secretary. In late 1970, the couple returned to Great Falls, where they both found work and raised their family.

In 1977, Mary and Moe purchased an irrigated farm and ranch on the Fairfield Bench. Mary continued working in Great Falls and thrived in her community. She was an active member of the Sun River Methodist Church, enjoyed her book club, and made many cherished friends. She loved reading, sewing, and playing the piano.

In 1998, Mary began volunteering as a Docent at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. She found great joy in welcoming visitors and sharing her knowledge. After Moe passed away on September 25, 2011, following a long battle with cancer, Mary remained on the farm and continued her volunteer work until 2016. She lived on the farm until 2019, when she moved to senior living in Great Falls. Following a fall in late 2023, she transitioned to assisted living, where she resided until her passing.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Moe; sister, Barbara (Chesney) Jorn; and brother-in-law, Glenn Jorn. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Embleton of Seattle, WA; son, James Elliot Embleton (Mary) of Sand Coulee; granddaughters, Jessica Shortridge and Michelle Hill; great-grandchildren, Roper, Trinity, Zavior, and Aryana; great-great-grandson, Diesel; nephew, Todd Jorn; nieces, Amy Satterfield (Jim) and Ann Kronick (Ivar); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mary loved life, her family, and her friends—and they loved her in return. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

