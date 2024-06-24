Obituary: Mary Jane "Janey" Dubas

Mary Jane “Janey” Dubas, 74, of Kearney passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024 at her home surrounded by family. "Janey" died from breast cancer on June 16, 2024 and is survived by her husband, Jim Dubas, whom she married on August 21, 1971.

To this union, four daughters were born: Eileen Rainey (Russ); Katie Dubas; Sophie Risinger (Neil), all of Kearney, NE; and Helen Dubas, Grand Lake, CO. She has six grandchildren: James and Grace Dakan; John, Adam, and Daniel Risinger; and Samuel Dubas.

Janey was the third of ten children and the eldest girl. She grew up in Great Falls, Montana, the "Big Sky" state, and is survived by eight siblings: John Boland and Joe Boland of Missoula, MT; Gerry Boland (Robin), Sue Carnahan (Rick) and Meg Boland, all of Great Falls, MT; Nancy Boland-Tabor (Steve Beaver) of Tacoma, WA; Cathy Venzke (Frank) of Spokane, WA; Dan Boland of Anchorage, AK.

Janey attended grade school (1-8) at St. Thomas and then attended Central Catholic High School in Great Falls and graduated in 1968. She met her sweetheart, Jim Dubas, at college. She graduated from Carroll College in Helena, MT, with a BA in Social Work and Sociology in 1972. She worked at the college library, Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone Co. (Helena), Deaconess Home for Girls (Helena), a daycare center, and the Welfare Dept. (Grand Island), For most of her life she was a proud homemaker as well as helped Jim at Dub's Sportings Goods (Kearney).

