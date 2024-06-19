Obituary: Mary Jane Senger Lins

Mary Jane Senger Lins, beloved wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on November 18, 2023. She was born in Rolla, North Dakota, on October 6, 1944, to Roy and Helen (Pluth) Senger.

A funeral liturgy is being held on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 1:00 pm followed by a burial of ashes at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In 1950, the family relocated to Great Falls, Montana, where Mary Jane spent her formative years. She attended St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s Catholic School, and West Junior High. After the passing of her grandmother, Mary Jane moved in with her sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Bill Brennan, who lovingly raised her until she graduated from Great Falls High School in 1962.

On June 15, 1963, Mary Jane married the love of her life, W. Terry Lins, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Great Falls, Montana. Together, they had three children: Brad, Mike, and Anne. Mary Jane worked at Central Bank of Montana and owned and operated her ceramic studio. In 1999, Mary Jane and Terry fulfilled a lifelong dream by purchasing a vacation property in Lincoln, Montana, where they built a family retreat. She cherished sharing morning cup of coffee, watching the hummingbirds– finding her true peace at the cabin.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Brad Lins, Mike (Leia) Lins, both of Great Falls, and Anne (Blayne) Bafaro of Hillsboro, Oregon; seven grandchildren, Chris Lins of Great Falls, Melissa (Beau) Delwo of Augusta, Brett Bafaro of San Diego, California, Bryan Bafaro of Portland, Oregon, Gracie Lins, Haley Lins, and Joey Lins, all of Great Falls; and one great-grandson, Marvin Walter and sister, Patsy Brennan of Great Falls. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Bob (Carol) Lins; numerous nephews and nieces; great-nephews/nieces; former daughter-in-law, Debbie Lins; and countless friends who she considered family.

