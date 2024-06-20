Obituary: Mary Katherine (Goetze) Toeckes

Mary Katherine (Goetze) Toeckes, 76, passed away on May 28, 2024, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. At a very young age, Mary Katherine was adopted by Katherine and Martin Goetze, of Sun River, Montana. Mary Katherine grew up on the family farm near Sun River and attended schools in Sun River, Fort Shaw, and Simms. She graduated from Simms High School in 1966. She attended and graduated from the College of Great Falls in 1971.

She married George Toeckes in 1971 and was married until George’s passing in 1975. Mary Katherine taught in Power, Cascade, and Simms Schools and later worked in the patient account department for Columbus Hospital. In 1989, she moved to Wichita Kansas and returned to Great Falls, Montana in 2004.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Isabelle Femling of Chewelah, Washington, Karen Toeckes, Fairfield, and Shiela Toeckes of Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, Canada; brother-in-law, Albert (Margaret) Toeckes of Climax Saskatchewan, Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.