Obituary: Mary Lou Cady

Mary Lou Cady was born November 10, 1948, in Fairbanks, Alaska at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She passed away on September 10, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.

Mary Lou was a graduate of Lathrop High School in Fairbanks and later a graduate from Boise State University, known then as Boise College, with a degree in Accounting. Upon returning to Fairbanks, after college, she worked throughout her career in many different aspects of the accounting business.

She remained in Fairbanks until approximately 2007, moving to Boise, Idaho for a couple of years close to her brother, Doug. After a couple years she moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to be closer to her brother, Monte. From there she moved to Great Falls to be close to a friend there.

Mary Lou was a dearly loved daughter, sister, and auntie. She loved spending time with family and friends, telling funny stories, and laughing. She loved traveling and seeing new places and she was a great football and baseball fan. She loved playing games, from her weekly cribbage games with friends to her beloved bridge. She has shared fond memories of when she was a little kid, the whole family would get together and play poker with their friends.

She always had a smile and cheerful greeting for anyone she met, whether it was in the grocery store or walking down the sidewalk.

She was an active member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, Virgil M. Cady; mother, Grace B. Cady; and brother, Monte.

She is survived by her brother, Douglas; and several nieces and nephews.

