Obituary: Matthew E. "Matt" Johnson

Matthew E. “Matt” Johnson, aged 62, passed away of natural causes on February 21, 2024. Matt was born on November 3, 1962.

He attended C.M. Russell High School, Montana State University, and graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology in Phoenix, AZ.

He most recently worked in communications in Las Vegas, NV. Matt served in the U.S. Marines. He was proficient in snow and water skiing, scuba diving, hunting, and marksmanship.

Survivors include his daughter, Samantha Johnson; sister, Heidi Hunter; and mother, Lorna Kennedy.

