Obituary: Matthew "Matt" Charles Gilbert

Matthew “Matt” Charles Gilbert, aged 66, of Black Eagle, Montana passed away on Monday, August 25, 2025. He was born on October 12, 1958, in Lewistown, Montana, the second of three sons to Dean and Irene Gilbert. From the very beginning, he carried with him a spirit as wide and untamed as the land he called home.

Matt grew up with a love for wide open spaces. His life was woven with the things he loved most: the thrill of rodeos and team-roping, the roar of NASCAR, quiet hunts beneath endless skies, the serenity of lake fishing, and the steadfast peace of his cabin in the Augusta mountains. Those who knew him will remember a man who found joy in both the rush of adventure and the stillness of nature.

Matt was a master carpenter and devoted more than 40 years to the craft of building. He thrived in the construction industry, shaping wood with beauty and purpose. As his brother, Steve, perfectly described, he'll be remembered “young and strong with his tool belt on, and finding joy in creating.”

He cherished the game of golf, embracing fairways beneath Montana skies, finding both challenge and calm in the green stretches that mirrored his love of the outdoors.

For 33 years, Matt shared his heart and his days with the love of his life, Debbie Gilbert. Together they built a bond that was steady, enduring, and filled with adventurous spirit—a love that will remain her guiding light.

He is survived by Debbie; his brothers, Greg (Tracy) Gilbert and Steve Gilbert; step-daughters, Betsy McGiboney (Matt) Miller, Sarah (John) Lacey, Anna Mundale (Michael) Claycomb; nephew, JD (Andrea) Gilbert; nieces, Brandi (Travis) Voss, Penny (Gary) Raines, and Missy Strickland; step-grandchildren, Riley (Katie) McGiboney, Madison (Dan) Garcia, Avery McGiboney, Jake Lacey, Lauren Lacey, Camden Claycomb; and many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Black Eagle has been his home for 35 years.

A celebration of Matt’s life will be held on October 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Black Eagle Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Matt by spending time in the outdoors he so loved or by sharing a story in his memory. You've got your wings, Mattie, let your spirit fly like the endless Montana skies.

