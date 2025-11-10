Obituary: Maureen C. (Kirwan) Contway

We lost a good one on 11/5/2025. Maureen Contway has passed on.

She was born in Malta, Montana on December 24, 1936, to homesteading parents Patrick and Myrtle Kirwan. She grew up south of Malta with her younger sister Kathleen. She lost her father, Pat Kirwan, in 1948. She grew up riding horses with her cousin Patricia Murdock.

She was married to Jay Contway in 1955, and had 4 children. She was an alumni of, and obtained an education degree from MSU Northern in Havre. She taught school, in various places including Lodgepole, Dupuyer, Del Bonita, St Peter & Paul in Great Falls, and the GFPS. She later worked at Buttrey’s and Albertsons grocery stores in Great Falls Montana, retiring in 1998.

She had four children, Bruce Contway was born in 1955, Heidi Contway- 1956 , Ross Contway-1961 and Jennifer Contway-1967. She raised two grandchildren, Caitlyn Korin, and Matthew Keller, when their mother, Jennifer, passed away from an accident in 1998.

She was a member of the Catholic faith, Holy Spirit Parish. During her lifetime, she made two trips to Ireland to visit cousins and hosted visits from her Irish relatives on multiple occasions.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Eastview, who at all times, were thoughtful and caring. She will truly be missed.

