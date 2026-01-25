Obituary: Maxine Ann Wickum

Maxine Ann Fowler Wickum was born November 14, 1930 at Conrad, Montana. She was the fifth of six children born to Theodore (Ted) and Anna Dorles (Ruby) Fowler. She grew up on the family farm on the banks of the Marias River before Tiber Dam was constructed. She received her early schooling at the Bonnie Crest Grade School, then went to Shelby for her secondary education. She lost her father in a haying accident before she was four years old, and at an early age she learned to work hard with her siblings along with uncles and her mother. As a family, and without a father, they cleaned up and rebuilt several times following floods from the Marias River.

She married Roy Duane Wickum on December 31st, 1949 at Shelby, Montana. They raised a family of six on their farm near the Sweetgrass Hills. She remained in good health and, in fact, celebrated her 95th birthday party visiting with family and friends. She remained living at the farm with the help of the children. In 2025 she began to make several trips to the emergency room, and stated that, "This is getting old!" She entered the hospital in Chester on Saturday, January 17, 2025 and out of love was transferred to the Billings Clinic Hospital for further evaluations. She died peacefully on the early morning of January 20th, 2025 with family by her side. She was 95 years, 2 months, and 5 days old.

After marrying Roy, Maxine became a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church north of Lothair. She was active in the church belonging to the Ladies Aid, holding Bible Studies in their home, helping with Sunday and Vacation Bible School, and making Christmas boxes for those community members who were living alone. She and Roy held membership at the Moose Lodge in Conrad, a place where she & Roy enjoyed dancing and socializing with friends.

The Wickums enjoyed 61 years of married life together. In 1983 they bought their first motorhome. They enjoyed their annual trek to the Norsk Hostfest in Minot, North Dakota and made many other journeys throughout the United States & Canada. They loved good music & entertainment and never passed up an opportunity to polka, waltz, or square-dance. In addition to RV'ing, Maxine and Roy enjoyed several memorable trips with family & friends (a Delta Queen cruise and a Hawaiian vacation, to name a few).

Maxine's personal hobbies were many. In her early married life she enjoyed her garden, flower beds, milk cows, and chickens. She also enjoyed attending ladies aide and having meetings at her home. During the holidays she and Roy would often make lefse & rosettes for the family get togethers. One of her greatest pleasures was watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In fact, we believe she gets to continue this pleasure as she's watching over great-grandson, Xeaiver, and great-great grandson, Oakley. In later years she enjoyed watching the RFDTV, HGTV, Magnolia, and the Antiques Road Show. Maxine loved her family and visiting, and even when it got harder to get around she never missed an opportunity to attend special events where there would be a gathering of people.

Maxine enjoyed her life as a farm wife. She enjoyed her gardening and canning and continued to can and send it with her children. She supported Roy's farming by touring manufacturing plants, attending ag conferences & equipment shows, and attending threshing bees. During the past few years she continued to help with canning, making rosettes and lefse, and gardening as she was able.

Maxine was a visitor and loved it when the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as, neighbors came to visit. She loved and supported her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. She will be missed by her family, including her son Wayne of Great Falls, daughter-in-law Marcia of Chester, son Cliff (Helen) of Chester, daughter Ann of Chester, daughter, Bev of Chester and, son Dale of Yukon, Oklahoma 8 grandchildren and their families Jenny (Eli), Kresta (Warren Thomas & Saige), Lance & Brenda (Ivan, Erik, Isaac, & Zoe), Robert, Ryan & Melissa (Paige [Derik], Brooke, [Travis's children] Marissa [Heath], & Madyson), Roy (Raina, Jayden, Travis, & Chloe) Travis's daughter (Leighla), Carey & Jason (Lilly and Lacey), and Lisa & Chuck (Dylan, Trinity, & Charlie), and numerous nephew and nieces.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy, her son, Warren, her siblings (Ruby, Ted, Katie, Allen, & Roger) a grandson (Travis), a great-grandson (Xeaiver), and a great-great grandson (Oakley).

Funeral events will be as follows: January 26, 2026 viewing from 4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. at Rockman Funeral Chapel, January 27, 2026 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. graveside services at the Chester Cemetery (meeting at the Chester Cemetery), and 11:00 A.M. services at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Chester with luncheon to follow.

Memorials may be sent to Shodair Children's Hospital; PO Box 5539; Helena, MT 59601, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, or to the charity of your choice.

