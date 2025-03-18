Obituary: Melvin L. Blanton

Melvin L. Blanton, aged 76, passed away on March 14, 2025, at Park Place Health Care Center in Great Falls, Montana.

Melvin was born on June 30, 1948, in Astoria, Oregon to Andrew and Norma Blanton. Once he graduated from high school, Melvin joined the United States Army where he served for 26 and a half years as a Medic.

He found joy in the great outdoors, often spending his time fishing, camping, and gardening. He also greatly enjoyed football.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Monika Blanton; daughter, Susanne Russo; son-in-law, Isaac Baumgartner; sisters, Edith Miller and Denna Hayman; and three grandchildren, Terrence McCoy, Lucas McCoy, and Marie Baumgartner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Norma Blanton; brother, Andy Blanton; and grandson, August Baumgartner.

