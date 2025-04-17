Obituary: Mervin Leroy Sadler, Jr.

Mervin Leroy Sadler Jr. “Junior” left this earth on April 2, 2025, at the age of 59, in his hometown of Great Falls, MT. He was born in Miles City, MT to Mervin Leroy Sadler Sr. and Marcia Grace Edwards on April 8, 1965.

Junior was involved in basketball, baseball, and bowling as kid. He attended Great Falls High school while working as a pin chaser at the Elks Lodge where he found his love for bowling. After high school, he moved to Fairfield, MT to work in the family business when he met the love of his life of almost 39 years, Debbie. They were married in July of 1986 and moved to Great Falls where they raised six children together.

Junior found a passion for cooking and put those skills to use supporting his family for many years. Later in life, he discovered his gift of being a personal caregiver. Junior loved bowling, camping, fishing, grilling, and watching a good Sci-Fi movie. He had a soft heart for animals and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a compassionate and caring person who always welcomed everyone. Family and friends all have great stories about him.

Junior is survived by his wife, Debbie; sister, Marie Cherry (Bill); children, Christy Papallo (Vincent), Loren Rose Emerson, Marcia Quillian (Ken), Mervin Sadler III, and Deb Sadler; brothers-in-law, Charles and Albert. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; two nieces; a nephew; three great-nieces; a great-nephew; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Besides his parents, Junior was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Hill (David).

Junior will be deeply missed and forever be in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at Giant Springs Park on May 12, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.