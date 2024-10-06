Obituary: Michael J. Guza

Michael J. Guza, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2024, at the age of 79. Born in Great Falls, Montana, on September 4, 1945,

As the owner of Rainbow Painting, he poured his heart into every project, leaving behind not just beautiful spaces but lasting memories for those he worked with. Mike found peace in simple pleasures: days on the lake fishing, tinkering in his shop, or spending time with family and friends.

His family was his greatest pride. He met Shirley, the love of his life, while working as a soda jerk at A&W, and from that moment, they were inseparable. For 58 years, Mike adored her, crafting toy boxes, furniture, and anything she asked for to make their home special. Together, they built a life filled with laughter and love, raising a family along the way. Even after Shirley’s passing, Mike’s love for her never wavered. Now, they are reunited in peace.

As a father, Mike taught his children the values of hard work, honesty, and, most importantly, love. He had special, unique relationships with each of his children and took pride in the lives they built. They filled his life with purpose and joy, and he loved the time they spent together.

He enjoyed the special times with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sharing stories, laughter, working on projects, and fishing together.

Mike is survived by his sons, Raymond (Ronda) Guza and Gregory (Marci) Guza; daughters, Elizabeth (Luke) Pallister, Teresa Talbot, and Cindy Lafontaine; 15 grandchildren, Michael, Racheal, Jamie, Nick, Joe, Ashley, Jakeb, Lacy, Jordan, Brittany, Austin, Denise, Addisyn, Mitchell, and Emersyn; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kent, August, Rhett, Kimberly, Kruz, Blakeleigh, Harper, Theodore, Samson, Ripp, Maverik, and Raylene.

