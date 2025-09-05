Obituary: Michael Kent Hane

Michael Kent Hane passed away peacefully in Fairfield, Montana, on August 23, 2025, at the age of 74. A memorial service honoring his life will be held at 11:00 AM on September 20, 2025, at the Fort Shaw Bible Church.

Mike was born on July 5, 1951, in Great Falls, Montana, to Buddy and Thelma (Owings) Hane. He grew up in the close-knit community of Fort Shaw, graduating from Simms High School in 1969. Although life took him to different places, including Everett, Lynnwood, and Stanwood, Washington, his heart always remained in Montana, where he eventually returned and spent his later years in Fairfield.

In Lynnwood, Mike met the love of his life, Patricia (Patti) Walton. They were married on June 13, 1981, at Alderwood Manor Community Church. Over 44 beautiful years together, they built a home filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.

Mike pursued his education at Montana State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in science. He was a dedicated and hard-working man, known for his strong work ethic and quiet determination. Over the years, he held a variety of jobs including positions at Sun River Electric, Hilde Construction, and Boeing in Montana, where he worked as a missile rewire inspector and Boeing in Everett, WA as an electrical engineer, he was honored multiple times as Employee of the Month. Even in retirement, Mike stayed active, working part-time for Republic Services.

He had a curious mind and a wide range of interests. He found joy in woodworking, tinkering with tractors and engines, vegetable gardening, and collecting tools and treasures. Though he never had the chance to mine for gold or silver, he remained fascinated by the idea throughout his life. Mike was a man who loved being outdoors, staying busy with his hands, and sharing his passions with others.

Faith was an important part of Mike's life. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior as a young boy, and throughout the years, he remained devoted to his walk with God. He served faithfully as the treasurer at Fort Shaw Bible Church and was a quiet example of humility, service, and strength. We find comfort in knowing that Mike is now in the presence of the Lord he loved.

“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

Mike is lovingly remembered by his wife, Patti (Walton) Hane; his daughter, Jennifer Susan Hane (Jenny Sue); his sisters, Janet (Hane) Hayes and Karen (Hane) Davidson; his brothers, Tim Hane and Jon Hane; along with nine nieces and nephews and seven grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy (Bud) and Thelma (Owings) Hane, and his sister, Marianne (Hane) McKay.

Mike will be remembered for his kind heart, his quiet strength, and his deep love for family, faith, and the Montana land he called home.

