Obituary: Michael "Mike" Farnsworth

Michael “Mike” Farnsworth went home to be with Jesus on January 21, 2025. He was born on December 12, 1945, to Edgar and Della Farnsworth. Mike graduated from Rapid City High School in 1963.

He entered the Air Force to see the world, but ended up being stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT. This is where he met the love of his life, Sharon. They were married on November 26, 1966, and had three beautiful daughters. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was employed at the Main, C.M. Russell, and finally Black Eagle stations where he retired after working for 43 years.

Mike was a caring and kind, husband, dad, and papa. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing games, reading, listening to music, and family time. Spending time with family was his priority. He was active in his church, Lutheran Marriage Encounter, and volunteered at Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, along with always working on his wife’s to-do lists.

Mike was always telling jokes and loved to tease. He was a devoted Minnesota Vikings fan who always said, “Maybe next year they will make it to the Super Bowl.” Princess and Raven were his best fur buddies, and you would always see a Diet Coke in his hand.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Farnsworth; children, Wendy Herford of Great Falls, Cari (Brian) Davids of Great Falls, and Brandy (Sammuel) Eason of Scappoose, OR; grandchildren, Ashly (Tim) Staples of Great Falls, Jessica (Tom) Hodge of Great Falls, James and Michael Herford of Great Falls, Christina Herford of Great Falls, Brayden Davids of Great Falls, and Alee and Jacob Eason of Scappoose, OR; great-grandchildren, Eli and Evie Hodge, and Sophia Staples of Great Falls; and a brother, Eddy Farnsworth.

