Obituary: Michele Hazelton

It is with deep sorrow that we say, ‘Her work here is done’. Michele Hazelton, daughter of Gloria and Denis Miller, was born on August 30, 1974, and transitioned out of this life on January 14, 2026. Born and raised in Fresno, California, she became a resident of Great Falls, MT the summer of 2009. Through her journey of 51 years, she touched many lives with her friendship, humor and an unwavering spirit of perseverance.

With Michele’s departure, we remember a life lived with love and a constant sense of caring for those whose lives she touched. Marked by compassion, strength, and devotion to her family. The greatest lesson she shared with us is the importance of kindness and the act of showing love to one another.

Since childhood, Michele had a love of anything that had Mickey Mouse on it, to which she acquired many wonderful and unique items. You could enjoy a piece of toast with the imprint of Mickey that was buttered on the Mickey cutting board while having a cup of coffee in a Mickey mug. She carried the nickname Mick for much of her life.

She was incredibly passionate about animals and felt abundant joy in the presence of all dogs. Her greatest “puppy love” was Suki, who passed on in 2018. Her most recent companion, Peanut, whom she loved and cared for dearly, was by her side at her passing.

Often in the presence of others, her exuberant and joyful personality would light up any room. She could be heard or seen always laughing, yelling and clapping the loudest for her kids and grandkids.

Michele could be found coloring, doing word searches, or playing board games to pass time. She enjoyed cooking for others, her beef stroganoff for dad was a favorite and shopping days with lunch to follow, was a pleasure for her and her mom.

Michele shared a close bond with her sister, Yvonne Garcia, who stood by her through every chapter of her life. Later in her life, Michele gained two step-siblings, Robbie (Heidi) Miller and Christi (Ronnie) Pond. Into adulthood, Michele had the opportunity to meet her oldest sister, Rebecca Price. She is survived by her children, Devon (Sydnee) Hazelton, Chandler Hazelton and Elyssa Hazelton. There are two grandchildren, Alora and Silas who will miss “Gramma Michele” dearly and one grandson, Everett who will be greeting her, as he has preceded her in death. Michele was an aunt to nine and great aunt to eight loved ones.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and compassion that lives on in all of us. A treasured daughter and sister, a loving mother, a doting grandmother, and a kind soul. As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate the love, joy, and kindness that were the essence of Michele's being.

A memorial service celebrating Michele's life on this side of heaven will be held on January 28, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home (1510 13th St South in Great Falls, MT 59405). We invite all who knew and loved Michele to join us in honoring her memory.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to honor Michele's passion of caring for animals by making a donation to: Great Falls Animal Shelter at 1010 25th Avenue NE, Great Falls, MT 59404. This, we believe, would be the sweetest tribute to her beautiful life.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.