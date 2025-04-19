Obituary: Michelle Ann (Olsen) Cornelson

Michelle Ann (Olsen) Cornelson, 66, ran into the arms of her heavenly Father on December 5th. Born November 25, 1958, to Richard (Dick) and Norma (Blossom) Olsen, Michelle joined 3 adoring big brothers. She overcame many obstacles in life, perhaps the toughest, a malignant brain tumor that was surgically removed when she was just 6 weeks old. According to the surgeons, she had little chance of survival and no chance of a quality life, but God had other plans. Her early physical obstacles launched her into life with the can-do attitude that served both her and the people around her for the entirety of her years.

Michelle was a delightful and determined little girl. She attended elementary school at Fort Shaw and graduated from Simms High School in 1977. She loved to reminisce about her short but illustrious career as a junior high cheerleader, and how she used those skills to root on her big brothers in their various athletic endeavors throughout the years. She went on to receive her degree in elementary education from Montana State where she fell in love with everything “Bobcat Football”.

She put her teaching degree to use, first in Whitlash, then Wolf Point, and one adventurous year in Scotland. Through the years she enjoyed other stints as a sport therapist, EMT and author. She especially enjoyed sports therapy, embracing the opportunity to help people overcome physical setbacks.

Michelle and Jim Cornelson were married in 1990, living their early years in Bozeman, Helena and Billings. While in Billings, God blessed them with their son Jesse. Michelle loved being Mom to her miracle boy. Jim’s work took their family to Connecticut for a few years, and then on to Houston. Jim and Michelle separated in 2016.

While visiting a friend in Mesquite, NV, she liked it there and chose to stay, enjoying the warm weather and making many wonderful friendships over the years. Michelle took annual summer trips to Montana to visit family and friends, always making an effort to stay connected with the people in her life. She never offered a greeting or farewell without one of her signature hugs, which were always just a little tighter and a little longer than the receiver was ever quite prepared for.

She trusted in Christ as her personal savior and was baptized as a teen along with her dad. Her favorite word in the English language was “joy”. She looked for it even in the darkest of circumstances, and she chose to make the most of every day. In August, she posted the following on her social media page: “If I die tomorrow, I’ll be with the Lord. If I live tomorrow, the Lord will be with me. Either way, I belong to Him.” Her family and friends can rejoice in the knowledge that she is now experiencing perfect and unimaginable joy in the presence of her Lord and Savior.

Michelle is survived by her son, Jesse Cornelson - Princeton, TX, brothers Rick (Jani) Olsen - Dillon, Don (Marian) Olsen – Fort Shaw, Terry (Lesly) Olsen – Swan Lake, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. A memorial service for Michelle will be held in Fort Shaw, MT at the Fort Shaw Bible Church at 11:00. Immediately after the service there will be a committal service at the Sun River Cemetery, followed by a luncheon back at the church