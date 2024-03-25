Watch Now
Obituary: Mike Labriola

January 22, 1939 ~ March 16, 2024
Family Photo
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 25, 2024
Mike Labriola, 85, of Great Falls, passed away on March 16, 2024. Mike was born on January 22, 1939, in Washington D.C. to James and Mildred (Davis) Labriola. He married Donna Jean Sailor in February of 1967 at Vandenberg, Air Force Base. Mike graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1962.

Mike served in the US Air Force for 24 years, retiring at the rank of Colonel in 1986 while serving as Director of Missile Operations for Strategic Air Command. Shortly after retirement, Mike joined the staff of Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. He was the founder and president of the Lewis & Clark Honor Guard of Great Falls for 3 years as well as the president of the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Fund for 2 years. He was awarded Montana Tourism Person of the Year Award in 1996.

In his free time, Mike was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed spending time shooting, golfing, and camping as well as studying military history. He loved Montana, and Great Falls especially, and was surrounded by wonderful friends with whom he shared his life and many interests.

Survivors include his daughter, Jamie and her husband, Paul; his sister, Barbara and her husband, Daniel. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Donna Jean Labriola (2003), and later his beloved companion and dancing partner Betty Joan Dobson (2016).

