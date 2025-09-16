Obituary: Nancy Carol Fallat

Nancy Carol Fallat, 78, passed away at her residence in Ogden, UT on September 7th, 2025.

Nancy was born October 22, 1946, to John and Nancy Griffin at the Panama Canal AFB where her father was temporarily stationed while in the military. Nancy spent most of her childhood in Riverside, CA as the middle child of three girls where she kept her family in stitches with her unique sense of humor and loved visiting nearby Disneyland.

After graduating high school, she met Theodore Fallat Jr. and married in 1966. The couple moved to Montana and spent time there and in North Dakota where she had two sons, Theodore III and James. Nancy and Ted divorced in 1990, but Nancy continued to live in Central Montana where she resided for over 40 years.

During that time, she had an exceptionally successful career in sales, primarily jewelry, and became a top salesperson in the store’s entire chain for several years. Nancy retired in 2017 and spent time enjoying being a grandma and traveling. Her biggest adventure was traveling to the Australian Outback where her son lived to witness the birth of her youngest grandchild.

Nancy also enjoyed Hallmark movies and World War 2 documentaries, was an animal lover, but her greatest love was always for her children and grandchildren whom will dearly miss her quick wit, generosity, and warm heart.

Nancy is survived by her sister Mary, her two sons, seven grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

