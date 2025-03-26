Obituary: Nancy Ellen Swan

Nancy Ellen Swan “Chukie” was born on November 4th, 1960, and passed away on March 22nd, 2025. Nancy was born in Great Falls, MT, but resided in both Browing, MT and Billings, MT for some of her life.

Chukie loved animals, children, collecting rocks, cooking, and movies. She was a people person and had many friends. She enjoyed going to powwows, Native American beading and loved to travel all around America.

She was a bit sneaky and mischievous at times and was known to be “kind of like the wind”.

Nancy leaves behind her boyfriend Tony Moore, three sons, one daughter, her sister Cheryl Breckenridge, cousin Pat Maltare, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her brother Ronald Swan and her parents Shirley Johnson and (stepfather) Wes Johnson.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.