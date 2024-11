Nancy Jean Schlecht passed away in her hometown of Great Falls, MT on November 23rd, 2024, at the age of 61.

Nancy was born on February 16th, 1963, to Clarence and Bonnie (Acord) Schlecht.

She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Schlecht, sister Tammy Ogle, and her brother, Rod Schlecht.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.