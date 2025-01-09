Obituary: Nels Elmo Olson, Jr.

Nels Elmo Olson Jr., aged 93, passed away peacefully with family at his side on December 22, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Nels was born on May 19, 1931, in Doyon, North Dakota, to Nels E. Olson, Sr. and Myra M. Locke. He spent his formative years in Crary, North Dakota where he attended local schools.

Nels served his country with honor and dignity, in the United States Marine Corps, as a Mechanic. Following military service, he returned to North Dakota where he met Viola C. Slaamod, and they were married July 1955. They moved to Montana where he worked in construction, then later at Bob and Ole’s Conoco Service Station before establishing himself as a respected business owner of Riverview Conoco in Great Falls.

Nels and Viola welcomed 3 children into the world, creating a family filled with love, laughter, and lasting memories. Throughout his life, his greatest joy and unwavering devotion was to Viola, the love of his life, with whom he shared 61 wonderful years of marriage until her passing in 2016.

Nels was a member of the Moose Lodge and took pride in being a Boy Scout Leader. His passion for classic cars was evident to all who knew him. He was a dedicated member of Altered Classic Car Club and spent many hours restoring old vehicles.

Nels is survived by his son, Mike R. Olson (Joan); daughter, Virginia M. Soria and Wayne A. Olson (Kemela); and his two grandsons, Ryan Soria and Aaron Soria.

