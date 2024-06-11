Obituary: Nina Anna (Brannon) Ballatore

On June 4, 2024, exactly 2 weeks prior to her 80th birthday, Nina Ann (Brannon) Ballatore, was received into the arms of Jesus.

Nina was the eldest of 15 children and demonstrated her natural leadership when, despite being the new girl her senior year, she asked Frank Ballatore to the Sadie Hawkins dance. This led to their marriage one month after graduating from high school. They made their home in Belt, Montana, and raised their three daughters: Debbie, Barbi, and Julie. Their only son, Frankie, Jr. died as an infant.

Nina was a wealth of information about cooking, gardening, and family genealogy. She cherished her relationship with the Lord and loved being part of cantatas with her church choir family. Most recently she enjoyed coffee chats, bingo, reading, painting, board games, and her puppy, Pattycake.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Comeaux, Barbi (Terry) Knowles, and Julie (Shawn) Wright; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and 10 siblings, Mary Carroll, Phil Shalz, Ruth Benevides, Tom (Joni) Brannon, Charlie (Chris) Brannon, Tish (Andrew) Gondeiro, Shirley Thomson, Frank (Cindy) Brannon, Cathy (Alan) Froberg, and Kerrigan Brannon.

