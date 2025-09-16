Obituary: Norma Frances Rate

Norma Frances Rate was born on December 27, 1937, in Helena, Montana to Verle and Eunice Grandy. She grew up in East Helena along with her older brother, Gene, and 3 younger sisters, Anita, Bonnie, and Sharon, as well as across the street from a young boy she would eventually marry. Every summer growing up, the family would spend 2 weeks at the old family Homestead in Judith Gap spending time with relatives and making homemade ice cream. They also spent time in Butte with family and her dad enjoyed taking them to Columbia Gardens.

In high school, Norma and her brother, Gene, shared a paper route. She took half and he took the other half. Also, while in high school, she worked the ticket booth at the local movie theater in East Helena. Upon graduating she worked for the Mountain Bell telephone company as an operator.

On March 12,1957, at the age of 19, she married Charles Rate, the young man she had grown up across the street from and had known her entire life. Charles had recently joined the Navy and was being sent to California. While living in California she had 3 daughters, Kathy, Robin, and Sandra. It was during this time she and her husband were contacted by Jehovah's Witnesses and began to study the Bible. After Charles' time in the Navy was completed, they moved back to Helena, Montana where they were baptized as Jehovah's Witnesses. They soon welcomed a son, Terry.

Eventually work took the family to Salt Lake City, Utah where they lived for 5 years. They then returned to Montana to raise their growing family which now included 3 more boys, Scott, Shawn, and Kevin. Life was busy with 7 children, but they enjoyed that time together making fond memories.

Over the years, life took Norma and her husband to many different places, all of which they enjoyed. One of their favorite places was in Camp Verde, Arizona where they made many new friends and spent their time volunteering to share the same Bible truths they so dearly loved. In time, health reasons brought them back to Montana where they settled in Great Falls to spend their later years with their family.

Norma passed away on September 9, 2025, at the age of 87, with her daughter, Kathy, by her side. She was surrounded with love from her family and friends who had all spent a great deal of time with her in her last days and hours.

She is survived by her brother, Gene (Lonnie) Grandy; her sisters, Anita, Bonnie, and Sharon; daughters, Kathy (Dirk) Luchsinger and Robin Harrison; sons, Terry, Scott (Amy), Shawn, and Kevin; as well as her beloved son-in-law, Jeff Reed. She was blessed to have 13 grandchildren and 14+ great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rate; her daughter, Sandra Reed; and her grandson, Wesley Collier.

As one of Jehovah's Witnesses she believed the Bible's promise of a resurrection to life again on a paradise earth. Though she will be dearly missed by her many family and friends, we look forward to seeing her again soon.

