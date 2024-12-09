Obituary: Norman Dale Donnelly

Norman Dale Donnelly, 67, of Great Falls, MT passed away on November 27th, 2024. Norman was born on April 24, 1957, and family played a big part in Norman’s life; he was such a fun uncle!

He enjoyed watching his nephews Jason, Paul and great nephew Jake race at the Electric City Speedway and he would assist with the pit crew.

Norman loved working on cars and spending quality time with his family and friends.

Norman is survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as his daughters, Melissa Richelle and Deanne Gatlin Donnelly; his brothers John, Steve, and Bruce Donnelly and sister, Pam Freyberger.

We would like to give a special thanks to Marjorie and the Lynch family for welcoming Norman into their hearts with open arms.

