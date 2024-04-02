Obituary: Olivia "Yaya" Ruth Baroch

It is with soul crushing grief to announce the eternal rest of Olivia Ruth Baroch on March 24, 2024. Olivia, also affectionately known as “Yaya,” was born July 13, 1998, in Great Falls, Montana to Paula Baroch and Edison Pascual. She was educated at Our Lady of Lourdes School, graduating from Great Falls High School in 2016.

She was a “bratty, brat, brat” and a wild child all the days of her life. Headstrong and stubborn from her very first breath, Yaya never learned to master the art of following the rules. In her world, the rules did not apply to Olivia Ruth Baroch.

Olivia loved music and singing, always aspiring to be the next superstar. We would hold impromptu dance parties in the kitchen while making tacos and her beloved fried chicken.

She held a variety of jobs including fast food services to the hospitality industry. But her true loves were our heavenly Father and her daughter, Ceanna who was born in 2017. Olivia loved her nails, her false eyelashes, her braids and her tattoos. She loved being the “diva” and experimenting with new makeup techniques.

Yaya was loved by many friends and family but especially by her daughter, Ceanna Watson and Ceanna’s father, Tevyn Watson of Tacoma; mother, Paula Baroch of Great Falls; father, Edison of Texas; brother, Rio Baroch and his wife, Kayla; four sisters, Chloe, Ellery, Emma, and Sienna of Texas; uncle, Kelly Baroch and his wife, Aunt Leigh of Great Falls; uncle, Michael Baroch and his wife, Aunt Kelly of Ohio; nieces, Alessia, Ayla, and Addy B; nephews, Asher and Zander; grandma, Donna Baroch; numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her special friend, Daniel Martinez.

